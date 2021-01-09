Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $242,725.71 and approximately $18.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm.

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,698,988 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Nanex, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

