Gas Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.36 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Gas has a market capitalization of $17.91 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00004377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00106195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.57 or 0.00721485 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00220347 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00052452 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

