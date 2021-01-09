GateToken (GT) Price Reaches $0.51 on Major Exchanges

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and $27.01 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001250 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 81.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,958.53 or 0.04808409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00305035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,204,611 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

Buying and Selling GateToken

GateToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

