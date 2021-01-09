GCN Coin Price Down 25% Over Last Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $54,117.87 and approximately $5.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $5.60 and $51.55.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.95 or 0.00444531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 343.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $5.60, $7.50, $18.94, $50.98, $24.43, $24.68, $32.15, $10.39, $13.77 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

