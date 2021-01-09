GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) (LON:DIGS) Shares Up 1.8%

GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) (LON:DIGS) traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.88). 1,557,102 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 729,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.40 ($1.85).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of £655.23 million and a P/E ratio of 6.49.

Get GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) news, insider Marlene Wood acquired 12,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,652.80 ($17,837.47).

About GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) (LON:DIGS)

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.