Geeq (GEEQ) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $204,326.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $204,326.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001488 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Geeq has traded 67% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00104511 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.12 or 0.00566202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00218428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00051015 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.