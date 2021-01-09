Geeq Hits Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Geeq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001518 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded 71.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $206,438.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00108573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.00721146 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00055082 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00219123 BTC.

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

Geeq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

