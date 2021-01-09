Gemini Dollar Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and Bibox. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $16.05 million and $7.92 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00107534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.59 or 0.00691631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00216710 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

