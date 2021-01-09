Gems Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $207,079.53 and $21,763.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00042930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.38 or 0.03624708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00289747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (GEM) is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

