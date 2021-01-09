Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $130.44

Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $130.44 and traded as high as $161.80. Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) shares last traded at $160.40, with a volume of 198,493 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £445.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

