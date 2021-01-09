General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.07% of General Mills worth $26,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in General Mills by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,766 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

