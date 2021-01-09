Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches Market Cap of $15.09 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 153.4% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $15.09 million and $1.65 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $3.41 or 0.00008306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00283089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.33 or 0.02876473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

