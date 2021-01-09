GenesisX (XGS) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $22,602.72 and $36.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,085,673 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

