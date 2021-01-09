GeoCoin Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $714,856.45 and $5,264.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.00441084 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,077.29 or 0.99828234 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00016222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 124.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

