GeoDB (GEO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $101,740.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. GeoDB has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $101,740.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.72 or 0.03646844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.43 or 0.00283743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

