GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG) Trading Down 3%

GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG) shares were down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 35,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 101,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price target on GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96.

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

