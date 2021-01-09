Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.58

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.58 and traded as high as $10.55. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 114,708 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $347.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 462,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $809,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.