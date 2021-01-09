GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Oddo Bhf raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $38.34. 3,361,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,745. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.