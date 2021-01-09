Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) (LON:GBP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) (LON:GBP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $0.97. Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 10,002,274 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.96. The company has a market cap of £1.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17.

About Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) (LON:GBP)

Global Petroleum Limited explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 85% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,810 square kilometers; and a 78 per cent participating interest in PEL 0094, which comprise Block 2011A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

