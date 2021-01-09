Global Social Chain Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, HADAX, Indodax and OKEx. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $164,548.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00106114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $286.55 or 0.00705811 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00219396 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00052240 BTC.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,759,140 tokens. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Indodax, HADAX and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

