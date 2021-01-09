GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0538 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $965,984.97 and $14,243.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,668.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,270.48 or 0.03124021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.00432663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.58 or 0.01319411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00363608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00019368 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00189672 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 130% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.