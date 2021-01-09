GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.19. GlobeImmune shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 17,717 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

About GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

