GoByte 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10,372.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 9% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $223,308.25 and $10,372.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000779 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,118,181 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

