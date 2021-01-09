Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.66.

GOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Santander downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of GOL stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%. Equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 316,193 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 440,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158,386 shares in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.