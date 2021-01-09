Goldcoin (GLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $4.09 million and $10,755.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.24 or 0.00442255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 123.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

