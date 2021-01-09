Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM) Trading Up 10.3%

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM) was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 54,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$6.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.16.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project consisting of the Lexington and Gold Crown exploration properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada.

