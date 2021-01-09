GoldMint (MNTP) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 40.8% against the dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $317,002.04 and approximately $756.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.52 or 0.04639675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00310378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00033223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013133 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

