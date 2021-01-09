Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) (LON:GRL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.64

Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) (LON:GRL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.64 and traded as high as $8.60. Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 452,451 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.64. The stock has a market cap of £23.81 million and a PE ratio of -28.17.

About Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

