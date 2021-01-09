Golem (GLM) One Day Volume Hits $1.58 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $80.10 million and $1.58 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00039503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00284455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.08 or 0.03015353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 650,113,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,563,278 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

