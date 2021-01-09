Gossipcoin (GOSS) Market Cap Achieves $42,854.20

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Gossipcoin has a market cap of $42,854.20 and $4,499.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossipcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last week, Gossipcoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00107960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.79 or 0.00700070 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00217735 BTC.

Gossipcoin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin . Gossipcoin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

