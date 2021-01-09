Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.84

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.84 and traded as high as $78.79. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $78.11, with a volume of 121,031 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRT.UN. CIBC increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.50 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$76.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

