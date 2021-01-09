Graphcoin (GRPH) 1-Day Volume Tops $13.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 263.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00269776 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00026128 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars.

