Graviocoin Trading Up 19.7% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $1,058.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00023839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00108594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.29 or 0.00721316 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00054690 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

