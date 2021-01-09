GravityCoin Price Hits $0.0206 on Top Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $103,976.38 and $2,274.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 29.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00024403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00109731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00715140 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00219421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00054422 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,044,440 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

