Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 699.27 ($9.14).

GPOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of LON:GPOR opened at GBX 654.60 ($8.55) on Friday. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 661.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 621.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -11.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)’s payout ratio is presently -22.34%.

About Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

