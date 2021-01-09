Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Meritor worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 117.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 209.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 124.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 28.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,169.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $395,925.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

