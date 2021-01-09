Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131,175 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $24.19.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

