Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 502.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.9% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 78,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KRG opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.14, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.