Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 62,884 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,884 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after buying an additional 2,153,345 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4,712.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after buying an additional 1,732,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3,217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 1,631,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,558.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,478,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,302,196 shares of company stock worth $77,143,079. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

PLUG stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -173.46 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

