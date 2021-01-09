Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SLM by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

