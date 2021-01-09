Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Linde by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,902,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,553,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Linde by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,443,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 9.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,577,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,525,000 after buying an additional 131,134 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $270.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

