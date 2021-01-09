Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,293 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Albany International worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth $3,444,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 133.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 20.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,547,000 after acquiring an additional 327,049 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $79.91.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.70 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.