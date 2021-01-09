Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,844 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,011,000 after buying an additional 1,855,663 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 24.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,435,000 after buying an additional 1,256,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,232,000 after buying an additional 347,288 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,286,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,291,000 after buying an additional 171,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,734,000 after buying an additional 41,027 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

DOX opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.61. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.