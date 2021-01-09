Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,967 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Steven Madden worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,185,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,112,000 after acquiring an additional 108,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 49.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 251,799 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 41.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 966,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 285,069 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $42.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

