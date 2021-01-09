Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,854 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of NMI worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NMIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 71.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NMI by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 137,246 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 7.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of NMI by 39.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 97.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,568.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,582.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

