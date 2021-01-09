Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.45.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $30,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,325.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $144,574.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $968,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 870,210 shares of company stock worth $46,580,346 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $59,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 7.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Green Dot by 1,246.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Green Dot by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

GDOT opened at $59.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.