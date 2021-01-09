GreenMed (GRMD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the dollar. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00043887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.26 or 0.04599375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00306281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

