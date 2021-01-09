Grid+ Trading Up 22.4% This Week (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a total market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $81,069.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00040409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.00285337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.17 or 0.03237049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

