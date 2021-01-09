GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.12. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 801,129 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. The company distributes and sells its products through a network of representatives, regional centers, and its e-commerce website. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

