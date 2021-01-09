GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.12. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 801,129 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

GrowLife Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHOT)

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. The company distributes and sells its products through a network of representatives, regional centers, and its e-commerce website. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

