Growth DeFi (GRO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25,625.00

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $15.83 or 0.00039058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $2.43 million and $25,625.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00041782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.37 or 0.03790262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00284990 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00030900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

GRO is a token. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 990,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

